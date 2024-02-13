Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates is a land of unparalleled luxury, stunning architecture, and rich cultural heritage. From towering skyscrapers to luxurious malls, the UAE offers everything that tourists want from a relaxing holiday. With the inauguration of the architectural marvel, BAPS Hindu Temple, there is a new reason for travellers to opt for UAE as their next vacation destination. Here are some must-visit places in the UAE that promise unforgettable experiences.

BAPS Hindu Temple, Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE tomorrow. Spread across 27 acres of land donated by the UAE government, the temple will attract a lot of tourism.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Standing tall as the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa is an iconic symbol of Dubai's modern skyline. Visitors can ride the high-speed elevator to the observation decks on the 124th and 148th floors for great views of the city, the desert, and the Arabian Gulf. Don't miss the mesmerising sunset views from this architectural marvel.

The Dubai Fountain, Dubai

Located at the base of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain is the world's largest choreographed fountain system. Set against the backdrop of the towering skyscrapers, the fountain comes alive with spectacular water, music, and light shows every evening. Witnessing the synchronised performances is a captivating experience not to be missed.

The Dubai Mall, Dubai

Adjacent to the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain, the Dubai Mall is the largest shopping and entertainment destination in the world. With over 1,200 retail outlets, including luxury brands and designer boutiques, as well as an array of dining options, entertainment attractions, and leisure activities, the Dubai Mall offers a truly immersive shopping experience.

Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi

Translating to "Palace of the Nation," Qasr Al Watan is a breathtaking cultural landmark located within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi. This architectural masterpiece showcases the rich heritage and traditions of the UAE through its ornate interiors, grand halls, and beautifully landscaped gardens. Visitors can explore the palace's opulent rooms, marvel at the intricate craftsmanship, and gain insights into the country's governance and heritage.

The Museum of the Future, Dubai

A futuristic marvel set to redefine the boundaries of innovation and technology, the Museum of the Future in Dubai is a one-of-a-kind institution dedicated to exploring the possibilities of tomorrow. Through interactive exhibits, immersive experiences, and cutting-edge displays, visitors can glimpse into the future of humanity and technology.

Sharjah Art Museum, Sharjah

As the cultural capital of the UAE, Sharjah is home to the renowned Sharjah Art Museum, which houses a vast collection of modern and contemporary art from the Arab world and beyond. The museum's diverse exhibitions, workshops, and educational programs offer a comprehensive overview of the region's artistic heritage and creative expression.