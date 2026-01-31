Amrit Udyan Travel Guide: Spend The Perfect Spring Day At Delhi's Iconic Garden, Know All About Ticket And Timings

The spring season in the National Capital is incomplete without having the day in the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan, previously known as the Mughal Garden. One of the most visited sites in the city, one can see a variety of flowers in full bloom in the vast garden. Every year, the garden opens its door for a limited time during the spring season for families, students and nature lovers to enjoy the breathtaking views of the picturesque floral arrangements.

When will the Amrit Udyan open in 2026? Know dates and timings

The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026. People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry 5.15 pm). The Udyan will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 on account of Holi.

How to book tickets for the Mughal Garden?

According to an official release from the President's Secretariat, booking and entry to the Garden are free of cost. Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/For walk-in visitors, Self-Service Visitors' Registration Kiosks will be available near the entry point.



Also Read: Heading For Snowfall? Winter Essentials You Must Pack

How to reach Amrit Udyan?

Located at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the garden is easily accessible from all parts of Delhi. The nearest metro station to the venue is Central Secretariat, from where shuttles have been arranged for the convenience of visitors. A shuttle bus will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am a nd 6.00 pm from gate no 4 of the metro station. Shuttle Buses could be identified through the banner Shuttle Service for Amrit Udyan.

Advertisement

The entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. Amrit Udyan Entry (Gate no. 35) is located 2.7 kms from Connaught Place. For visitors with their private car, ample parking is available at the venue.



Also Read: 3 Asian Places Find A Mention In The Michelin Guide For Food Tourism

More about Amrit Udyan

Amrit Udyan, which was previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. There are several services for visitors, including souvenir shops, a food court, wheelchairs for convenience, parking and more, to make the trip more exciting and memorable. This season, Amrit Udyan would allow visitors to view the Babbling Brook, which features a meandering stream, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a reflecting pool.



Also Read: 6 Places To Visit In FEB In India: Ahmedabad To Kaziranga