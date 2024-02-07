Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

January 22nd, 2024

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Must-know facts about the sacred structure

From the original design to architectural style, must-know facts about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Must-know facts you need to know about this sacred structure
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Must-know facts you need to know about this sacred structure | Image:ShriRamTeerth/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is all set to be inaugurated on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. It will be open for devotees from January 24. The consecration ceremony, which is known as pran-pratishtha, will involve the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple.

File photo | Image: ShriRamTeerth/X

However, there is much more to Ram Temple than we know. Adorned with intricate carvings of India’s century-old history, this sacred structure is an architectural marvel. 

Here are a few must-know facts that you cannot miss: 

  • The original design for Ram Mandir was planned in 1988 by Ahmedabad's Sompura family. Certain changes were introduced to it in 2020, keeping in mind the Vastu shastra and the Shilpa shastras. 
  • The temple's dimensions are as follows: length (east to west) - 380 feet, width - 250 feet, and height - 161 feet.
  • The temple has been designed in traditional Nagar architectural style. In this style, the temples are built with stone or brick on a square or rectangular plane with shikhara located in the center. The temple is also surrounded by small towers called Mukha Mandapa. 
  • The sacred region of Lord Ram's birthplace is about 70 acres. The main temple includes five pavilions, called Nritya, Color, Sabha, Prayer, and Kirtan Pavilions. 
  • The sacred structure has been constructed by following Indian tradition and using indigenous technology with environmental conservation being the primary focus. About 70 per cent of the 70-acre area will remain green always. 
  • The temple will be a three-story structure with each floor having a height of 20 feet. It will comprise a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates. The main sanctum will include a child form of Lord Shri Ram. The first floor will feature Shri Ram Darbar. Entry to the temple will be from the east side, climbing 32 stairs from Singhdwar.
January 5th, 2024

