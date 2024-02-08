Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Raghunath Temple and more: Ram temples in India that every devotee must visit

Here are some of the most beautiful Ram temples in India. Visit them to drown yourself in peace and spirituality.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ayodhya
Ayodhya | Image:Republic
India is waiting with bated breath for 22nd January, when the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be inaugurated. While that will be a huge milestone in the cultural history and heritage conservation of India, we also have several other Ram temples across the countries that all his devotees must visit. Here are some of the most beautiful Ram temples in India.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Fondly called the Ram Janmabhoomi, this temple is located in the place where Ramlala was born. Slated to be inaugurated on the 22nd of January, millions of devotees are waiting with bated breath to go and worship Ramlala in Ayodhya. With the new International airport and renovated railway station, the city of Ayodhya is even more accessible now.

A file photo of Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Image: Sreeteerth/X

Kalaram Mandir

Located in Nashik, Maharashtra, Kalaram Mandir is dedicated to Lord Rama. Built in 1788, the temple's striking black stone architecture and the sanctum housing a swayambhu (self-manifested) idol of Lord Rama make it a revered pilgrimage site.

Kanak Bhawan

Another temple situated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Kanak Bhawan is dedicated to Lord Rama and Sita. It is said that this Bhawan was their private palace, gifted by Kaikeyi. The temple is known for its intricate architecture and houses idols of the divine couple. There is a strong belief that the deities reside here, and the palace is renowned for its golden decorations.

A file photo of Kanak Bahwan temple in Ayodhya | Image: Ayodhya tourism.com

Kothandaramaswamy Temple

Located in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, it is a shrine dedicated to Rama. The temple is one among the 108 Abhimana Kshethram of Vaishnavate tradition. The temple is considered miraculous as it was the only historical structure to survive the 1964 cyclone that washed away the entire Dhanushkodi. The temple has the deities of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, Hanuman and Vibhishana.

Raghunath Temple

The Raghunath Temple in Jammu is one of the largest temple complexes in North India. Built in the 19th century by the first Dogra ruler Maharaja Gulab Singh, the temple consists of a complex of seven Hindu shrines, with the main deity being Lord Rama.

Raghunath Temple | Image: Jammu Tourism.com

Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple

Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple is situated in Triprayar in Thrissur district of Kerala state in India. The four arms of Rama bear a conch, a discus, a bow, and a garland. The temple is situated on the bank of Karuvannur river and it is believed that the idol here was worshipped by Krishna. Along with Rama, there are shrines for Shiva as Dakshinamoorthy, Ganesha, Shastha and Krishna too.

Published January 2nd, 2024 at 14:01 IST

