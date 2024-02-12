Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE on February 14. He will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday during which he will inaugurate the grand temple, will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and address the Indian diaspora at an event in Zayed Sports city in Abu Dhabi. This will be PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

Ahead of the much-anticipated grand opening of BAPS Hindu Mandir on February 14, let us know about the temple and its architecture.

What do we know about BAPS Hindu Mandir?

1. The BAPS Hindu Mandir is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway.

2. It has come up on around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi.

3. The work for the structure has been going on since 2019.

4. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.

5. The BAPS temple, spread over a large area with stone architecture, will be the largest of all in the Gulf region.

What do we know about BAPS Hindu Mandir's architechture?

1. The temple's facade features exquisite marble carvings set against a sandstone backdrop, crafted from more than 25,000 pieces of stone by skilled artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat.

2. A substantial number of pink sandstone were transported from northern Rajasthan to Abu Dhabi for the temple.

3. According to the temple authorities, 40,000 cubic feet of marble have been used to build the interiors.

4. 180,000 cubic feet of sandstone is used to build the exterior of the Mandir.

5. The dome is a symbol of harmony and a testament to unity, showcasing the elemental embrace of earth, water, fire, wind and space, as per BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi's Instagram handle.

6. The camel, a symbol of persistence, commitment and endurance, has been etched into the carvings of the Abu Dhabi Mandir while drawing inspiration from the landscapes of the UAE.

7. The tallest shikhar (spire) of the Mandir is 108 feet tall.

8. The architectural marvel has carvings and tapestry that show various Hindu Gods like Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Brahma and Vishnu.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir inauguration will be celebrated through the 'Festival of Harmony'. The festival will comprise programs and community events that will focus on strengthening faith and inspiring harmony among people.

(With inputs from PTI)

(All images: BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi)