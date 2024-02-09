Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Bengaluru Now Has Its First Ever Driverless Train: Know Trial Routes, And More

The prototype train, which consists of six cars, is manufactured by China-based CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bengaluru Now Has Its First Ever Driverless Train: Know Trial Routes
Representational Image Of Bengaluru Driverless Train | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tech city Bengaluru is known for a new innovation in every nook and corner. In another new development, the much awaited six-coach prototype of Bangalore’s first-ever driverless train has arrived at Chennai Port. According to reports, the train will undergo trials on the Yellow Line, which is 19.5 km long and connects RV Road to Bommasandra via Jayadeva Hospital, Silk Board Junction, and Electronic City. 

More about Bengaluru’s driverless train 

While the prototype train, which consists of six cars, is manufactured by China-based CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, the rest of the coaches will be manufactured with its domestic partner, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. This comes in as a part of the Make-in-India initiative. 

As of now, the train is undergoing customs clearance and it could take upto five days. Each of the six coaches will then be transported to Bangalore by road. This will be done using separate trailers.

Once the train has arrived in Bengaluru, it will undergo 32 different tests, including static and dynamic assessments, mainline and interface tests, and oscillation tests under the guidance and supervision of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). 

The results of these tests will be submitted to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) and then to the Railway Board for technical approval.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation Limited is expecting two more such trains to reach Bengaluru by May. Another two trains will arrive every month from June. These driverless trains run at a frequency of 90 seconds, and each coach is 21 meters long.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

