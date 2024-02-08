Best Wildlife Safari Parks In India Every Animal Lover Needs To Visit

Advertisement

Imagine waking up in a small cottage surrounded by dense jungle, in the lap of nature. The only thing in your to-do list is to head off to spot a pack of majestic Bengal tigers prowling for breakfast. Such can be life, if you take a small getaway to one of the safari parks in the country. The best part is that India’s national parks are full of rare wildlife species.

Whether it is the endangered Asiatic elephant or the snow leopard - the experience is going to be memorable. So, gear up for the adventure of a lifetime and do make a visit to one of the below mentioned safari parks in India.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Spanning over 1,334 square kilometers, the Ranthambore National Park is a royal home to tigers. It was once a hunting ground for the Maharajas of Jaipur. However, today, it happens to be one of the largest national parks in northern India. On your visit, make sure you keep your binoculars handy for other wild animals, from sloth bears to Indian wild boar. This park also houses over 320 species of birds.

File photo of Ranthambore National Park | Image: Unsplash

Jim Corbett National Park

This national park sure is India’s oldest and arguably most prestigious. It is the only one in the country which permits overnight stays inside. On your visit, make sure you explore the hills, grasslands and picturesque lake in Asia’s first conservation effort.

Bandhavgarh National Park

Located in Madhya Pradesh, this is one of the most popular national parks in India. Bandhavgarh is not only the best place to spot a Royal Bengal tiger but it also has the highest density of them in the world. You can also look out for leopards, as well as more than 250 species of birds and 80 species of butterflies.

File photo of Bandhavgarh National Park | Image: Unsplash

Tadoba

This is Maharashtra’s largest national park. It also houses leopards, golden jackals, foxes, nightjars, crested eagles and owls. Also, it is one of the country’s most protected areas.

Sasan Gir National Park

Gujarat's Gir National Park is the only other place in the world where you can spot rare Asiatic lions, after the African continent. You will also witness wild animals and birds, such as chital deer, Gir foxes, the Egyptian vulture and the endangered Palla’s Fish Eagle.