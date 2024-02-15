English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Countries That Accept An Indian Driving License For A Perfect Road Trip Experience

There's nothing quite like the thrill of a road trip in a foreign land. Here is a list of countries that accept an Indian driving license to avoid hassle.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Countries Where You Can Drive Using An Indian Driving License
Countries Where You Can Drive Using An Indian Driving License | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Traveling is a delight. Exploring different countries and offbeat destinations, cuisine, tourist spots - there is no better feeling than this. It gets even more better when you get a chance to drive through your journey. Just imagine the joy of being able to enjoy a scenic drive in your host country. There's nothing quite like the thrill of a road trip in a foreign land.

File photo of driving | Image: Unsplash 

One thing that is essential for driving is a driving license. However, did you know that your driving license is also acceptable in many other countries. Here is a curated list of countries that readily accepts your Indian driving license. 

USA

The United States accepts an Indian driving license. However, there are certain things you need to keep in mind before hiring a car and starting your road trip.  The driving license should be in the English language, in case the license is in another language, you'll need to have a copy of “Form I-94" and International Driving Permit, states Reliance General.

Singapore 

While Singapore usually requires an international driving license, you can still drive on its roads for up to one year if you have a valid Indian driving license in English. Enjoy the stunning architecture and modern skyscrapers and you drive your way through Singapore. 

File phot of Singapore | Image: Unsplash 

Germany 

You can drive in Germany with a valid driving license for 6 months. The local population drives on the right side of the road. However, make sure you have an English license or get a German version. An International Driving Permit, however, is not required. You are advised to keep all the documents of the hired vehicle. 

United Kingdom

In the UK, drivers with an Indian License can drive on the roads of England, Wales and Scotland for one year. All you need to do is be aware of driving on the left side of the road and explore the diverse regions.

Switzerland

Remember those scenes from DDLJ where Shah Rukh Khan is driving through the picturesque landscape. You can do it too as even Switzerland permits an Indian driving license for upto a year. Additionally, if you have a copy of your driver's license in English, you can easily drive a rented car in Switzerland.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

