Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Delhi Local Bazaars That Every Shopaholic Needs To Visit

From Chandni Chowk's rusty streets to Paharganj's vintage charm, explore these local bazaars of Delhi for a memorable experience.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Delhi Local Bazaars That Every Shopaholic Needs To Visit
Delhi Local Bazaars That Every Shopaholic Needs To Visit | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
National Capital Delhi exhibits a unique blend of the traditional and cosmopolitan styles. The city is a home to numerous museums, historic monuments, libraries, auditoriums, and much more. At the same time, it is the city which is known for its local bazaars. They do not only offer a diverse shopping and culinary experience but these are also places where you will find different cultures mingle. Whether you are looking for traditional Indian goods or International brands, this is your place to be.

Here are some famous local markets in Delhi that you must visit. 

Chandni Chowk 

Known the best for scrumptious food and shaadi shopping, Chandni Chowk is full of bustling streets and historic monuments. The market has been around for centuries now. More than the goods, it's the Old Delhi vibe that people fall in love with. When here, don't miss the opportunity to taste delicious street snacks like dahi bhalla, paranthas, samosas and jalebis. 

File photo of Chandni Chowk Bazaar | Image: Unsplash 

Chor bazaar 

Unlike what the name suggests, not all items that are sold here are stolen goods. Chor Bazaar is an experience that one should try at least once in their lifetime. On a Sunday morning, reach at 6am and scout through piles of vintage items and books. 

Janpath market 

This market is located near Connaught Place and is known for its clothing, jewellery, and artefacts. You can also find street vendors selling some spicy street food. 

Paharganj 

This bazaar is located near the New Delhi Railway Station. It is known for its street food and everything from clothing to souvenirs. All the charm here is in its chaotic atmosphere.

File photo of Paharganj | Image: Unsplash

Khari Baoli

Asia's largest spice market, Khari Baoli has its charm in the aromatic and vibrant spices, herbs, dried fruits, and nuts.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

