Experience the Tranquil Beauty of These Kashmiri Lakes On Your Next Trip

The Himalayan paradise of Kashmir celebrated for its spellbinding beauty, verdant valleys, and pristine lakes, present the ideal summer getaway for nature lovers and adventurer seekers alike. As the warm months roll in, embarking on a journey to explore the splendour of Kashmir's lakes becomes a must-do for travellers seeking to be in peace and surrounded by natural beauty. Here's a curated list of Kashmiri lakes that promise an unforgettable experience.

Dal lake

Dal Lake, the emblem of Kashmir's natural beauty, offers visitors an enchanting experience with its floating gardens, traditional houseboats, and beautifully done shikaras. Glide over its reflective waters, embrace the breathtaking mountain views, and witness the captivating play of light at dawn and dusk, making it a photographer's dream.

Wular lake

Recognised as one of India's largest freshwater lakes, Wular Lake serves as a serene escape set against a backdrop of rolling hills and green pastures. It's an ideal spot for birdwatchers and those wishing to be left alone in quiet contemplation surrounded by nature's bounty.

Manasbal lake

Dubbed the 'supreme gem' of Kashmir's lakes, Manasbal Lake is encircled by flourishing orchards and ancient chinaar trees. Its calm waters and picturesque setting make it perfect for picnicking, boating, or simply soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.

Nigeen lake

Often overshadowed by Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake makes for a sanctuary offering a more secluded experience. Enjoy a tranquil shikara ride, take leisurely strolls along its banks, or revel in the quietude of its picturesque surroundings.

Tarsar lake

For the more adventurous souls, Tarsar Lake awaits deep within the Kashmir Valley. A trek through dense woodlands and alpine meadows leads to this hidden alpine treasure, surrounded by snow-draped mountains and unspoiled nature.

Each of these lakes in Kashmir not only captivates travellers with the valley's inherent beauty but also offers diversified experiences from leisurely boat rides to explorative treks, making them ideal escape spots for your summer travels.