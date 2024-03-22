×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Experience the Tranquil Beauty of These Kashmiri Lakes On Your Next Trip

Kashmir aka 'Paradise on Earth' allows visitors to immerse themselves in the serenity of awe-inspiring water bodies like Dal Lake and many more.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kashmiri Lakes
Kashmiri Lakes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Himalayan paradise of Kashmir celebrated for its spellbinding beauty, verdant valleys, and pristine lakes, present the ideal summer getaway for nature lovers and adventurer seekers alike. As the warm months roll in, embarking on a journey to explore the splendour of Kashmir's lakes becomes a must-do for travellers seeking to be  in peace and surrounded by natural beauty. Here's a curated list of Kashmiri lakes that promise an unforgettable experience.

Dal lake

Dal Lake, the emblem of Kashmir's natural beauty, offers visitors an enchanting experience with its floating gardens, traditional houseboats, and beautifully done shikaras. Glide over its reflective waters, embrace the breathtaking mountain views, and witness the captivating play of light at dawn and dusk, making it a photographer's dream.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Wular lake 

Recognised as one of India's largest freshwater lakes, Wular Lake serves as a serene escape set against a backdrop of rolling hills and green pastures. It's an ideal spot for birdwatchers and those wishing to be left alone in quiet contemplation surrounded by nature's bounty.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Manasbal lake

Dubbed the 'supreme gem' of Kashmir's lakes, Manasbal Lake is encircled by flourishing orchards and ancient chinaar trees. Its calm waters and picturesque setting make it perfect for picnicking, boating, or simply soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.

Nigeen lake

Often overshadowed by Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake makes for a sanctuary offering a more secluded experience. Enjoy a tranquil shikara ride, take leisurely strolls along its banks, or revel in the quietude of its picturesque surroundings.

Tarsar lake

For the more adventurous souls, Tarsar Lake awaits deep within the Kashmir Valley. A trek through dense woodlands and alpine meadows leads to this hidden alpine treasure, surrounded by snow-draped mountains and unspoiled nature.

Each of these lakes in Kashmir not only captivates travellers with the valley's inherent beauty but also offers diversified experiences from leisurely boat rides to explorative treks, making them ideal escape spots for your summer travels.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

a few seconds ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

EC Recognizes 12 document

a few seconds ago
Apple's rush to the top

Apple's rush to the top

a minute ago
PM Modi and Navin Patnaik

BJD-BJP Alliance?

a minute ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

2 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Dalhousie

Places To Visit In India

4 minutes ago
Binaryoptions.com Offers Exclusive Udemy Course

Binaryoptions.com

4 minutes ago
PM Modi in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan

4 minutes ago
Ways To Keep Your Pet Safe From Fleas And Ticks In Summer

Summer Care For Pets

5 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman

Nicole On Her Dad's Death

5 minutes ago
Representative image of a gun.

J'Khand Bank Robbery

6 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Interview

6 minutes ago
Radhika

Radhikka Turns Bridesmaid

6 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

12 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

12 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

18 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo