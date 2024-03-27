Advertisement

Discovering Northeast India is a travel enthusiast’s biggest dream come true. Venturing into the beautiful region of Northeast India for the first time promises a journey filled with breathtaking landscapes, different cultures, and unforgettable experiences. From mist-covered mountains to lush green valleys, each state in the Northeast offers a unique view of natural beauty and cultural diversity waiting to be discovered. Let us give you some essential travel tips to help you make the most of your first-time visit to Northeast India.

Research and plan ahead

Before starting your journey, take the time to research the destinations you plan to visit in Northeast India. Familiarise yourself with the geography, climate, local customs, and cultural practices of the region to ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip. Keep some rules and regulations in mind like needing Inner-Line Permits to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram as these states are tribal-populated hilly areas and are protected by the Government of India. Plan your itinerary in advance, but also leave room for spontaneity and unexpected discoveries along the way.

Tea garden in Assam | Image: Unsplash

Pack accordingly

Pack light and pack smart for your trip to Northeast India. Be sure to include essentials such as comfortable clothing suitable for both warm and cool temperatures, sturdy walking shoes, a hat and sunglasses for sun protection, insect repellent, and any necessary medications. Don't forget to bring a reusable water bottle and snacks for long journeys.

Respect local customs and traditions

Northeast India is home to diverse indigenous communities, each with its own rich cultural heritage and traditions. While luxurious hotels are not completely absent, staying in guest houses will provide you with the best views and the opportunity to know the cultures better. Show respect for local customs, traditions, and beliefs, and seek permission before taking photographs of people or sacred sites. Remember, you are there to learn about cultures different from your own, so it is important to treat them with respect.

Respect local traditions | Image: Unsplash

Be prepared for varied terrain and weather

The terrain and weather conditions in Northeast India can vary greatly depending on the region and altitude. Be prepared for rugged terrain, winding roads, and unpredictable weather, especially during the monsoon season.

Pack layers of clothing to accommodate temperature fluctuations and bring waterproof gear to stay dry during sudden rain showers. Relying upon cars driven by local, experienced drivers is your best bet, as they know the area well. Avoid visiting the states in peak monsoons, as it can get unfavourable for any kind of travelling plans.

Dawki Lake in Manipur | Image: Unsplash

Enjoy local cuisine

Northeast India is renowned for its diverse and flavorful cuisine, with food being vastly different in every single state. From Assam’s pitha to Manipur’s Chak Hao kheer, the tastes of North-East will leave you enchanted. Don't be afraid to try new foods and flavours for a truly authentic culinary experience.