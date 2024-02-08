English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Exploring The Ice-Capped Beauty Of Ladakh: A List Of All The Must-Visit Destinations

Ladakh's mix of natural beauty and cultural heritage makes it a destination like no other. Here are tourist places you must visit when you plan a Ladakh trip.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
File photo of Ladakh
File photo of Ladakh | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
India is a haven of beautiful tourist locations. From grand mountains with high, mesmerising peaks to pristine beaches and from glittering nightlife to the calm of villages - any experience that you want from life can be granted with trips throughout India. For a peaceful island vacation, visit Lakshadweep, and to find yourself lost in the beauty of mountains, visit Ladakh. With the Chadar trek going on in Ladakh, this is a great time to visit the place.

Ladakh, often referred to as the "Land of High Passes," is a region in the northernmost part of India known for its breathtaking landscapes, serene monasteries, and adventurous mountain passes. Here are some must-visit places that showcase the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of Ladakh:

Pangong Lake

One of the most iconic and mesmerising attractions in Ladakh is Pangong Lake. This high-altitude lake, situated at an elevation of about 14,270 feet, is renowned for its crystal-clear blue waters that change hues throughout the day. Surrounded by towering mountains, the lake extends from India to China, creating a surreal panorama. A visit to Pangong Lake is a visual treat and an experience that lingers in the memory of every traveller.

File photo of Pangong Lake| Image: Unsplash

Leh Palace

Dominating the skyline of Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is the historic Leh Palace. Built in the 17th century by King Sengge Namgyal, this architectural marvel provides panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and mountains. The palace, with its medieval architecture, reflects the rich cultural heritage of Ladakh. Exploring the Leh Palace offers a glimpse into the royal history and traditional craftsmanship of the region.

Khardung La Pass

For adventure enthusiasts seeking a thrilling experience, Khardung La Pass is a must-visit destination. Situated at an elevation of approximately 18,380 feet, Khardung La is one of the highest motorable passes in the world. The journey to the pass, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas. Whether by motorcycle or car, the road trip to Khardung La is an adventure that tests both skill and endurance.

Nubra Valley

Accessible via the famous Khardung La Pass, Nubra Valley is an enchanting desert-like landscape nestled amidst snow-capped mountains. The valley is renowned for its dunes, monasteries, and the confluence of the Shyok and Nubra Rivers. Hunder, in Nubra Valley, offers a unique experience of camel rides on double-humped camels against the backdrop of majestic mountains.

File photo of Nubra Valley | Image: Unsplash

Hemis Monastery

Immerse yourself in the spiritual ambiance of Ladakh by visiting Hemis Monastery, the largest and wealthiest monastery in the region. Nestled in a gorge and surrounded by mountains, Hemis Monastery is not only an architectural marvel but also a center for the annual Hemis Festival. The monastery houses a massive Thangka (scroll painting) that is displayed every 12 years during the festival.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

