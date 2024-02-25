Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Facts To Know About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge Sudarshan Setu

The Signature Bridge will link the town of Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district and the island of Bet Dwarka in the Gulf of Kutch.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Facts To Know About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge Sudarshan Setu
Facts To Know About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge Sudarshan Setu | Image:X/@NarendraModi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Gujarat's first sea-link, Sudarshan Setu. It is also knows as the Signature Bridge and it is 4.7 km long. It holds the distinction of being the country's longest cable-stayed bridge. Here are some important facts to know about this sea-link. 

Facts about Sudarshan Setu 

  • The Signature Bridge will link the town of Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district and the island of Bet Dwarka in the Gulf of Kutch.
  • Built at a cost of Rs 980 crore, the bridge comprises a 2,320 m-long bridge section (including a 900 m long cable-stayed section), and a total of 2,452 m of approaches, on either side. 
  • The bridge is supported by 32 piers, including two 22 m high towers, which rise some 18 m above the sea surface. 
  • According to sources, these walkways also have solar panels which have a total capacity to generate 1 MW of electricity.
  • The pillars erected on the sea-link are decorated with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna.
  • Enhancing commuters' experience, this bridge will significantly reduce the travel time of devotees traveling between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. 
  • The bridge will also serve as a major tourist attraction of Devbhumi Dwarka.

More to know

In addition to inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi will be visiting Dwarka town to offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple and address a large gathering. Following this ceremony, the PM will be laying the foundation for various projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Porbandar districts, including the electrification of a 533-kilometre railway line and the inauguration of two offshore pipelines under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Vadinar.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

12 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

12 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

12 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

12 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

12 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

12 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CS Professional Programme Results 2023 declared

    Education20 minutes ago

  2. SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy To Pedro Pascal- Full List Of Winners

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Craziest Bengali Bride Ever Dancing To Taylor Swift's Hit Song

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. Broadcom to close $3.8 billion deal with KKR to sell its EUC business

    Tech 31 minutes ago

  5. Kerala AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo