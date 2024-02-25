Facts To Know About India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge Sudarshan Setu

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Gujarat's first sea-link, Sudarshan Setu. It is also knows as the Signature Bridge and it is 4.7 km long. It holds the distinction of being the country's longest cable-stayed bridge. Here are some important facts to know about this sea-link.

Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity. pic.twitter.com/Pmq2lhu27u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2024

Facts about Sudarshan Setu

The Signature Bridge will link the town of Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district and the island of Bet Dwarka in the Gulf of Kutch.

Built at a cost of Rs 980 crore, the bridge comprises a 2,320 m-long bridge section (including a 900 m long cable-stayed section), and a total of 2,452 m of approaches, on either side.

The bridge is supported by 32 piers, including two 22 m high towers, which rise some 18 m above the sea surface.

According to sources, these walkways also have solar panels which have a total capacity to generate 1 MW of electricity.

The pillars erected on the sea-link are decorated with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna.

Enhancing commuters' experience, this bridge will significantly reduce the travel time of devotees traveling between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka.

The bridge will also serve as a major tourist attraction of Devbhumi Dwarka.

More to know

In addition to inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi will be visiting Dwarka town to offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple and address a large gathering. Following this ceremony, the PM will be laying the foundation for various projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Porbandar districts, including the electrification of a 533-kilometre railway line and the inauguration of two offshore pipelines under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Vadinar.

