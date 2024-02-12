Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on February 10 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United Arab Emirates for two days this week, during which he will inaugurate a significant Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Construction on the approximately 27 acres of land of the temple began in 2019 and has finally come to its conclusion. Ahead of its inauguration, here are some other temples you can visit in the country.

Hindu Temple, Dubai

Located in a neighbourhood referred to as the emirate’s ‘worship village’, the Hindu Temple formally opened its doors to worshippers across the UAE in 2022. The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spires, and striking lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.

This fascinating place of worship's ability to hold close to a thousand devotees at once and its openness to all faiths are two of its main features. There are sixteen prayer rooms in the temple, each dedicated to a different Hindu god. The temple is situated close to Guru Nanak Darbar and occupies a massive 70000 square feet.

ISKCON, Dubai

Renowned Hindu temple ISKCON, situated in Karama, Dubai, is well-known for drawing world leaders to its conferences and events. Guests can eat at Govinda, the temple's restaurant, or have a sattvik meal on the premises. The temple welcomes guests with a variety of daily events and activities and is open daily from 5 am to 7:30 pm.

Advertisement

Shree Krishna Haveli, Dubai

Constructed in 1958, Shri Krishna Haveli is a well-liked tourist destination in Al Fahidi and is among the oldest Hindu temples in Dubai. The temple recommends attending the morning aarti at 7 am for the first darshan of the day. For those who are unable to attend the morning session, there is a second evening aarti at 7.30 pm.

Advertisement