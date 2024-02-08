Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

How to reach Ayodhya for Ram Temple inauguration ceremony? Know about train, bus routes from Delhi

Want to reach Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple ceremony on January 22? Then check out some train, bus, and other options from Delhi or places nearby.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ayodhya ghat
How to reach Ayodhya from Delhi? | Image:ayodhya.nic.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ayodhya is a spiritual hub in India, enchanting pilgrims and explorers with its rich history and religious significance. As the much-anticipated Ram Temple inauguration on January 22 approaches, interest in this holy city grows. For many, especially those new to its allure, the pressing question is, how does one get to Ayodhya? Continue reading to learn about the various transportation options available from Delhi to ensure a smooth and efficient pilgrimage to this holy site.

A file photo of Ram Temple | Image: ANI

 

Train routes from Delhi to Ayodhya

Indian Railways operates several trains connecting Delhi to Ayodhya. Trains like Faizabad Express, Avadh Assam Express, Shaheed Express, and Ganga Sutlej Express ply between these cities, facilitating a comfortable and relatively faster travel option. The journey duration ranges from approximately 8 to 10 hours, depending on the specific train and its stops. Passengers can board these trains from major railway stations in Delhi. Take a look at some of the other train routes below:

  • Delhi to Ayodhya: Several trains connect these two major cities, with journey times ranging from 7 to 14 hours. Some popular options include:
     
  • Vande Bharat Express (Anand Vihar Terminal - Ayodhya Cantt) (fastest, under 7 hours) 
     
  • Kaifiyat Express (overnight, comfortable sleeper berths)
     
  • Farraka Express (connects Delhi Junction (DLI) with Ayodhya Junction (AY), runs on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday).
A file photo of Ram Temple | Image: ANI

 

Bus routes from Delhi to Ayodhya

Bus services also provide a viable mode of transport for travellers. Delhi to Ayodhya bus routes are serviced by various private and government-operated bus companies. Travellers can opt for both sleeper and semi-sleeper buses, offering overnight journeys to Ayodhya. The road distance of around 700 kilometers is covered by several bus operators, ensuring a diverse range of departure timings and bus types to suit different preferences. Buses usually depart from major bus terminals in Delhi, such as Kashmere Gate or Anand Vihar ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal).

A file photo of Ram Temple | Image: ANI

 

Route via road from Delhi to Ayodhya

Road trips from Delhi to Ayodhya offer flexibility and an opportunity to explore the countryside. The journey via road covers a distance of approximately 700 kilometers, with multiple routes available. The most common route traverses through NH19 and NH330. Starting from Delhi, travellers take the Delhi-Agra Expressway, connecting to NH19 towards Lucknow, and subsequently, NH330 leads to Ayodhya. The well-maintained roads and occasional stopovers for refreshments make road trips an enjoyable experience.

Deciding between train and bus travel largely depends on individual preferences, schedule constraints, and the comfort level desired during the journey. Trains provide a relatively faster option, while buses offer flexibility in terms of timings and budget-friendly fares. Road trips suit those seeking a personalised travel experience and an opportunity to explore en route attractions.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

