English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Immerse In These Offbeat Travel Experiences For A Dreamy Indian Vacation

From tiger chasing in Bandhavgarh to attending literary festivals, immrse yourself in these offbeat travel experiences for a memorable Indian vacation.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Immerse In These Offbeat Travel Experiences For A Dreamy Indian Vacation
Immerse In These Offbeat Travel Experiences For A Dreamy Indian Vacation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Blessed naturally, India attracts multiple travelers every year. The country is not only a perfect travel destination but has multiple memorable experiences to offer. Be it the mountains or plains, beaches or backwaters, wildlife tours or adventure activities, secluded islands or bustling metropolitan - this is your one stop destination. The country can be celebrated through its festivals, music and art. 

Here are a few experiences that you can immerse yourself in during your dreamy Indian travel vacation. 

Advertisement

Culinary delights 

The Indian experience is entirely incomplete without indulging in the variety of street foods that the country has to offer. Every state has a separate cuisine altogether, which means a wide variety of street food dishes. Whether its Lucknow’s Tunday kebabi or Kolkata’s biryani, Purani Dilli ki chaat or Amritsari kulcha, make sure you hog it all. 

Advertisement

Tea trail in Darjeeling and Assam 

Channelise your inner tea connoisseur with a trip through India’s tea country. There are several tea estates that you can stroll through. The best part is that these places provide fine luxury accommodation. 

Advertisement

Attend literary festivals across the country 

India's literary landscape is a great place for all the intellectual minds that come together to celebrate books. Attend talks by Sudha Murthy in Kolkata’s Victoria memorial, indulge in the Carnatic music performances at the Kerala Literature Festival, indulge yourself in literary sessions at the Jaipur Literature Festival. 

Advertisement

Go tiger chasing in Bandhavgarh 

The massive tiger density of Bandhavgarh draws many enthusiasts from within and outside the country. The reserve is spread over more than 1500 sq km. Book a safari ride and chase the tiger in the wild for an experience of a lifetime. Besides biodiversity, the park is also home to many places of historical interest. For instance, the Badi Gufa, a 10th-century cave carved out of solid sandstone.

Advertisement

Visit Konark’s Sun Temple 

Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. This place is a monumental representation of the sun god Surya’s chariot. The beaches nearby are also a must visit. 

Advertisement

Taj Mahal visit on a full moon night 

One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is spectacular. However, it opens for night-viewing only five days a month, around the full moon night. You can sign up with the Archaeological Survey of India for a night tour. 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement