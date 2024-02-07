Immerse In These Offbeat Travel Experiences For A Dreamy Indian Vacation

Advertisement

Blessed naturally, India attracts multiple travelers every year. The country is not only a perfect travel destination but has multiple memorable experiences to offer. Be it the mountains or plains, beaches or backwaters, wildlife tours or adventure activities, secluded islands or bustling metropolitan - this is your one stop destination. The country can be celebrated through its festivals, music and art.

Here are a few experiences that you can immerse yourself in during your dreamy Indian travel vacation.

Culinary delights

The Indian experience is entirely incomplete without indulging in the variety of street foods that the country has to offer. Every state has a separate cuisine altogether, which means a wide variety of street food dishes. Whether its Lucknow’s Tunday kebabi or Kolkata’s biryani, Purani Dilli ki chaat or Amritsari kulcha, make sure you hog it all.

Tea trail in Darjeeling and Assam

Channelise your inner tea connoisseur with a trip through India’s tea country. There are several tea estates that you can stroll through. The best part is that these places provide fine luxury accommodation.

Attend literary festivals across the country

India's literary landscape is a great place for all the intellectual minds that come together to celebrate books. Attend talks by Sudha Murthy in Kolkata’s Victoria memorial, indulge in the Carnatic music performances at the Kerala Literature Festival, indulge yourself in literary sessions at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Go tiger chasing in Bandhavgarh

The massive tiger density of Bandhavgarh draws many enthusiasts from within and outside the country. The reserve is spread over more than 1500 sq km. Book a safari ride and chase the tiger in the wild for an experience of a lifetime. Besides biodiversity, the park is also home to many places of historical interest. For instance, the Badi Gufa, a 10th-century cave carved out of solid sandstone.

Visit Konark’s Sun Temple

Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. This place is a monumental representation of the sun god Surya’s chariot. The beaches nearby are also a must visit.

Taj Mahal visit on a full moon night

One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is spectacular. However, it opens for night-viewing only five days a month, around the full moon night. You can sign up with the Archaeological Survey of India for a night tour.