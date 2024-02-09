Indians Need No Visa To Travel To Iran: Places You Can Visit To Experience Country's True Culture

Advertisement

Wonderful news for Indian tourists! India no longer needs a visa to visit Iran, which allows visitors to discover a wealth of historical and cultural treasures. With effect from February 4th, 2024, Indian nationals will be able to visit Iran for up to 15 days without a visa once every six months. Here are our top 5 recommendations for places you can visit.

Tehran

Set against the backdrop of the Alborz mountains, Tehran is a bustling metropolis and one of the best places to visit in Iran. The city is well-known as a travel destination and is a melting pot of the past and present thanks to its historical landmarks and stunning skyline. One can explore several museums and palaces, as well as unwind in the evenings at one of the trendy cafe scenes.

Isfahan

Experience the magnificence of Isfahan, a city renowned for its captivating beauty. Enter the magnificent Naqsh-e Jahan Square, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and behold the elaborate tilework of the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque and the Imam Mosque. Explore the Grand Bazaar, a bustling marketplace brimming with stores selling handicrafts, spices, and carpets.

Persepolis

The magnificent archaeological site of Persepolis is proof of the Achaemenid Empire's magnificence. Darius the Great's ceremonial capital, Persepolis is known for its enormous gateways, elaborate reliefs, and imposing Apadana Palace. History buffs should not miss exploring this ancient city, which offers an engrossing voyage through Persian history.

Shiraz

Shiraz, once the capital of Iran, is renowned for its wine and poetry. In the past, it was known for its vineyards as well. You would enjoy spending time here if you are an expert in either. In addition to having magnificent gardens and mosques, the city is home to important pilgrimage sites for Iranians. If you're traveling to Iran with your significant other, Shiraz—a city known for its love—has to be at the top of your itinerary.

Yazd

Yazd, which is surrounded by the deserts of Dasht-e Kavir and Dasht-e Lut, astonishes every tourist with its breathtaking beauty. The city is famous for its fire temples because it is the birthplace of the Zoroastrian religion. Known as the "city of wind towers and qanats," this city is the pinnacle of exquisite architecture situated in the middle of a desert.