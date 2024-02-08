English
Kolkata Chronicles: Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy With This Ultimate Travel Guide

With this three-day itinerary, you'll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in Kolkata's rich history, vibrant culture, and lip-smacking.

3 Day Kolkata Itinerary
3 Day Kolkata Itinerary | Image:Unsplash
Kolkata, often referred to as the "City of Joy," is a joyous and culturally rich destination that is a must visit place for all those who love good food with the side of nostalgia. From colonial-era architecture to bustling markets and mouthwatering street food, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this dynamic city. If you're planning a trip to Kolkata and wondering how to make the most of your time, here's a three-day itinerary to help you explore the best that Kolkata has to offer.

Day 1: Historical landmarks and cultural delight

Start your day with a visit to the iconic Victoria Memorial, a grand marble monument built in honor of Queen Victoria. Explore the museum housed within the memorial, which showcases artifacts, paintings, and sculptures that depict India's colonial history.

Head to the nearby Maidan, Kolkata's sprawling urban park, for a leisurely stroll or horse-drawn carriage ride. Enjoy panoramic views of the Victoria Memorial and the Kolkata skyline as you soak in the serene ambiance of this green oasis amidst the bustling city.

Venture to the Howrah Bridge, one of Kolkata's most iconic landmarks, to witness the sunset over the Hooghly River. Afterward, explore the vibrant streets of New Market, one of Kolkata's oldest and busiest shopping districts. Sample local street food delicacies like kathi rolls, phuchkas, and jhal muri from the numerous food stalls lining the streets.

Day 2: Cultural immersion and culinary exploration

Start your day with a visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, a revered Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Kali. Explore the temple complex and take in the serene atmosphere as devotees offer prayers and perform rituals.

Cross the river to Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda. Explore the tranquil grounds of the math, which blend elements of Hindu, Islamic, and Christian architecture, and visit the shrine dedicated to Sri Ramakrishna.

Return to Kolkata and indulge in a culinary journey through the city's diverse flavors. Head to Park Street, known for its eclectic mix of restaurants and eateries, and savor traditional Bengali cuisine at a local restaurant. Don't miss classic dishes like macher jhol (fish curry), chingri malai curry (prawn curry), and roshogolla (Bengali sweet).

Day 3: Artistic encounters and local experiences

Visit the Indian Museum, the largest and oldest museum in India, to explore its vast collection of art, artifacts, and archaeological treasures. Highlights include the Egyptian mummy, Buddhist relics, and the fossilized skeleton of an Indus Valley Civilization woman.

Explore the colorful lanes of Kumartuli, Kolkata's famed artisan quarter known for its traditional clay idol makers. Witness artisans at work as they craft intricate clay sculptures of Hindu deities for festivals like Durga Puja.

Conclude your Kolkata adventure with a relaxing boat ride along the Hooghly River. Take in views of the city's historic ghats, bustling riverfront, and iconic landmarks illuminated against the night sky. Reflect on your unforgettable experiences in Kolkata as you bid farewell to this enchanting city.

