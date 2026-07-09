Monsoon Travel: Ideal Destinations For Trekkers During Rainy Season

Increasingly, travellers are heading to the mountains and choosing trekking as their adventure of choice. With the monsoon season now upon us, if you are planning a trip, here are some of the finest and most beautiful treks to consider.

Also read: Practice These 7 Etiquettes To Become A Better Traveller

Valley of Flowers trek

Located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the trek to the Valley of Flowers is one of India's most famous treks. The beauty of the blooms here is truly remarkable. The valley is home to around 500 species of flowers, including some varieties you may never have heard of before. Notably, this stunning valley is also listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The trek spans a distance of 19 kilometers.

Also read: 7 Majestic Waterfalls To Visit In India During Monsoon

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Valley of Flowers houses over 500 species of flora | Image: Freepik

Hampta Pass

Hampta Pass is among Himachal Pradesh's most famous treks and is part of the Pir Panjal range. Situated at an altitude of 14,000 feet above sea level, the trek begins in Kullu. Along the route, you will be captivated by towering mountains, the Chandra Taal Lake and scenic waterfalls. The trek covers a distance of approximately 25 kilometers.

Kashmir Great Lakes trek

Kashmir isn't called Paradise on Earth without reason. A visit to the Kashmir Great Lakes trek proves it. If you wish to truly immerse yourself in the splendor of nature, consider this trek nestled in the valleys of Kashmir. A standout feature of this trek is that you get to witness the beauty of five lakes. The trek spans a distance of 75 kilometers.

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Kashmir Great Lakes trek will let you witness the real beauty of Kashmir | Image: Freepik

Bhrigu Lake trek

Bhrigu Lake is steeped in mythology. It is believed that the sage Bhrigu performed deep meditation at this spot. Located near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, the lake sits at an altitude of 14,000 feet above sea level. The main attractions here include lush meadows, beautiful flower species and the lake itself. This trek covers a distance of 26 kilometers.

Kanamo Peak