Mumbai-Pune Route Closed: Urgent 'Do Not Travel' Advisory Issued As Landslides Shut Expressway, Block Railway Route

Torrential rainfall across Maharashtra has caused widespread disruption, with landslides affecting road and rail connectivity between Mumbai and Pune. Authorities have issued a public advisory asking people to avoid travelling on the Mumbai-Pune route until further notice, while rescue operations continue in Pune's Mawal taluka after a house collapsed in a landslide.

MSRDC Issues Public Advisory

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in its statement stated that continuous heavy rainfall and landslides have severely affected traffic movement on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Traffic in both directions - Pune to Mumbai and Mumbai to Pune - has been stopped until further notice.

The MSRDC has appealed to citizens not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel have been advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies. The agency also sought public cooperation in the interest of safety.

Authorities said the Khopoli-Kusgaon Missing Link has also been shut after rocks and mud fell onto the road.

Advertisement

IGP, Kolhapur Range Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, “Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai–Pune Highway has been severely disrupted due to heavy rainfall and landslides. Movement in both directions has been suspended. Flood-like conditions prevail in Maval and Tamhini Ghat. Routes are closed due to structural collapse and landslides, with rescue operations underway in Patan village near Lonavala.”

Landslide Hits Khandala Missing Link

A major landslide was reported near the Khandala exit, close to Tunnel 2, on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link.

Visuals from the site showed debris, rocks and mud covering parts of the expressway. The Mumbai-bound carriageway was closed, and traffic on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Connecting Link Road was diverted from 4 AM on Monday as a precaution.

Advertisement

The MSRDC assured that it is monitoring the situation in coordination with the Highway Traffic Police. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the expressway landslide.

House Collapses in Pune, Three Feared Trapped

In another incident, a landslide struck a house in Patan, a remote village in Mawal taluka of Pune district, early Monday morning. According to preliminary information from the District Information Office, the entire family of three members living in the house is feared trapped beneath the debris.

The 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune, was immediately called for assistance. A 30-member rescue team, consisting of one officer, two senior officers and 27 personnel, left for the site at 5:50 AM with disaster management equipment. The rescue operation is being led by Inspector Ravinder under the supervision of Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma. Rescue operations are currently underway, and no casualties have been officially confirmed so far.

Railway Minister Reviews Situation

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he reviewed the situation after heavy landslides and boulders fell onto railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune Bhor Ghat section. He informed that restoration teams are fully prepared, but heavy rainfall is expected to continue. Vaishnaw added that both Western Railway and Central Railway officials have been directed to work together to restore train services at the earliest.

Central Railway has suspended train services between Mumbai and Pune due to landslides in the ghat section.

Schools Closed Amid Red Alert

In view of the severe weather after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai have declared holiday on Monday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation urged people to avoid stepping out unless necessary, stay away from rivers, streams and other dangerous locations, and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges would remain closed following an orange alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds.

6 Killed in Mumbai Chawl Collapse

In a separate rain-related tragedy, six people, including four children, were killed after a chawl partially collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir. Preliminary information indicated that two to three tenements of the ground-plus-three-storey structure collapsed. Fire brigade personnel, police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials and ambulance teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.