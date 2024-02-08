Advertisement

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a new sea bridge called the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). It's the longest sea bridge in India and is named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. This bridge connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai completing the journey in just 15-20 minutes instead of two hours.

What more do we know about Atal Setu?

The bridge is 21.8 kilometers long and cost more than ₹17,840 crore to build. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the bridge in December 2016 and it took seven years to complete. This new bridge will make it easier to travel to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, also reducing travel time to Pune, Goa, and South India. It will also improve the connection between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Which are the other longest sea links in India?

After Atal Setu, here are other some sea links contributing to the nation's robust transportation network:

Bhupen Hazarika Setu

Also known as the Dhola–Sadiya Bridge, this bridge stretches above Brahmaputra and connects Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. At 9.15 kilometers (5.69 mi) in length, this is now the second-longest bridge in India over water.

Dibang River Bridge

At 6.2 km long, this sea link in Arunachal Pradesh is the third-longest bridge above water in India and was completed in 2018 as part of the NH13 Trans-Arunachal Highway. It connects Dambuk and Roing over the Dibang River.

Mahatma Gandhi Setu

Connecting two cities of Bihar - Patna and Hajipur, this sea link stretches over 5,750 meters (18,860 ft) and stands at the fourth longest sea link in India.

Mahatma Gandhi Setu was inaugurated in 1982 by the then Prime Minister of India, Ms Indira Gandhi.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A Mumbai landmark, the BWSL spans the Arabian Sea and links Bandra and Worli. With a length of 5.6 kilometers, it has become a crucial connector in the city.