Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Inaugurated: All About Atal Setu And Other Sea Links In India

As PM Modi inaugurated India's longest Sea link named Atal Setu recently, here are other longest bridges over the sea in this country.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Atal Setu
Atal Setu | Image:X/DDNewslive
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a new sea bridge called the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). It's the longest sea bridge in India and is named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. This bridge connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai completing the journey in just 15-20 minutes instead of two hours.

Atal Setu | Image: X/DDNewslive

What more do we know about Atal Setu?

The bridge is 21.8 kilometers long and cost more than ₹17,840 crore to build. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the bridge in December 2016 and it took seven years to complete. This new bridge will make it easier to travel to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, also reducing travel time to Pune, Goa, and South India. It will also improve the connection between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Atal Setu | Image: X/DDNewslive

Which are the other longest sea links in India?

After Atal Setu, here are other some sea links contributing to the nation's robust transportation network:

Bhupen Hazarika Setu

Advertisement

Also known as the Dhola–Sadiya Bridge, this bridge stretches above Brahmaputra and connects Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. At 9.15 kilometers (5.69 mi) in length, this is now the second-longest bridge in India over water.

The Dibang River Bridge, Assam | Image: X/TheLycanKing_

Dibang River Bridge

Advertisement

At 6.2 km long, this sea link in Arunachal Pradesh is the third-longest bridge above water in India and was completed in 2018 as part of the NH13 Trans-Arunachal Highway. It connects Dambuk and Roing over the Dibang River.

Mahatma Gandhi Setu

Advertisement

Connecting two cities of Bihar - Patna and Hajipur, this sea link stretches over 5,750 meters (18,860 ft) and stands at the fourth longest sea link in India.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A Mumbai landmark, the BWSL spans the Arabian Sea and links Bandra and Worli. With a length of 5.6 kilometers, it has become a crucial connector in the city.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement