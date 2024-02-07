Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Must-visit temples in Ayodhya: Discover the spiritual splendour of the city

As you explore these temples in Ayodhya, you'll be immersed in the timeless tales and spiritual energy that define this revered city.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kanak Bhavan in Ayodhya
Kanak Bhavan in Ayodhya | Image:District Ayodhya
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is a landmark city of ancient temples that resonate with spiritual significance. As pilgrims and tourists alike flock to this sacred city, overjoyed with the fact that Ram Mandir is set to be inaugurated on 22nd January, here are some must-visit temples that will leave you in awe of Ayodhya's religious heritage.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

The epicenter of Ayodhya's spiritual aura, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple stands at the spot believed to be Lord Rama's birthplace. Pilgrims are drawn to the sanctum where the deity's idol is enshrined, surrounded by intricate architecture that narrates the tales of the Ramayana.

Hanuman Garhi

Perched atop a hill, Hanuman Garhi is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the devoted disciple of Lord Rama. The temple's unique setting provides breathtaking views of Ayodhya, and devotees climb the steps to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman. According to legends, devotees have to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman here to get their wishes granted by Lord Rama.

Hanuman Garhi temple | Image: District Ayodhya

Kanak Bhavan

Steeped in history, Kanak Bhavan is renowned for its association with Sita and Rama. Legend has it that it was a wedding gift from Queen Kaikeyi to Lord Rama to his consort Sita. The temple's captivating artistry and peaceful ambiance make it a must-visit for those seeking a deeper connection with the divine.

Treta ke Thakur

Visit this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Ram performed Ashwamedh Yagya at this spot, thus making it a place of significance. Its name, Treta Ke Thakur, pays homage to the Treta Yuga, the era in which Lord Rama is said to have lived.

Nageshwarnath Temple

A symbol of architectural splendor, Nageshwarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is said to have been built by Lord Rama’s son Kush. Pilgrims flock here to witness the divine presence of Lord Shiva. According to the tales of this city, Kush built this temple for a Nag-kanya who fell in love with him as she was a devotee of Shiva.

Nageshwarnath Temple | Image: District Ayodhya

Jain Shwetamber Temple

This temple of the Digamber Jain sect is dedicated to the first Tirthanker Rishabhdev, who is also known as Adinath, Purdev, Vrishabhdev and Adi Brahma. This magnificent, majestic temple popularly known as Badi Murti is situated in the Raiganj locality of Ayodhya. Visit for a peaceful and tranquil experience.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos12 minutes ago

  5. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement