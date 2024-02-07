Advertisement

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is a landmark city of ancient temples that resonate with spiritual significance. As pilgrims and tourists alike flock to this sacred city, overjoyed with the fact that Ram Mandir is set to be inaugurated on 22nd January, here are some must-visit temples that will leave you in awe of Ayodhya's religious heritage.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

The epicenter of Ayodhya's spiritual aura, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple stands at the spot believed to be Lord Rama's birthplace. Pilgrims are drawn to the sanctum where the deity's idol is enshrined, surrounded by intricate architecture that narrates the tales of the Ramayana.

Hanuman Garhi

Perched atop a hill, Hanuman Garhi is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the devoted disciple of Lord Rama. The temple's unique setting provides breathtaking views of Ayodhya, and devotees climb the steps to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman. According to legends, devotees have to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman here to get their wishes granted by Lord Rama.

Hanuman Garhi temple | Image: District Ayodhya

Kanak Bhavan

Steeped in history, Kanak Bhavan is renowned for its association with Sita and Rama. Legend has it that it was a wedding gift from Queen Kaikeyi to Lord Rama to his consort Sita. The temple's captivating artistry and peaceful ambiance make it a must-visit for those seeking a deeper connection with the divine.

Treta ke Thakur

Visit this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Ram performed Ashwamedh Yagya at this spot, thus making it a place of significance. Its name, Treta Ke Thakur, pays homage to the Treta Yuga, the era in which Lord Rama is said to have lived.

Nageshwarnath Temple

A symbol of architectural splendor, Nageshwarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is said to have been built by Lord Rama’s son Kush. Pilgrims flock here to witness the divine presence of Lord Shiva. According to the tales of this city, Kush built this temple for a Nag-kanya who fell in love with him as she was a devotee of Shiva.

Nageshwarnath Temple | Image: District Ayodhya

Jain Shwetamber Temple

This temple of the Digamber Jain sect is dedicated to the first Tirthanker Rishabhdev, who is also known as Adinath, Purdev, Vrishabhdev and Adi Brahma. This magnificent, majestic temple popularly known as Badi Murti is situated in the Raiganj locality of Ayodhya. Visit for a peaceful and tranquil experience.