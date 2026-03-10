Planning A Spring Trip? Here Are The Best Places to Visit In India In March And April

Spring is a delightful time for travellers. The confluence of the retreating winter and arriving summer makes for the perfect weather conditions in most parts of India. For avid travellers, it is a good time to plan a domestic trip, with friends or with family. It also helps that school summer vacations have not yet started, which would mean a lesser crowd at popular tourist destinations. The arrival of spring also brings with it several festivals in most parts of the country, which is an added incentive for travellers who prefer to soak in the local flavours. Be it the hills or plains, the months of March and April offer lucrative travel destinations across the country.

Varanasi



The time between March and April, preferably the former, is ideal for a visit to Varanasi. The scorching heat is yet to dampen the afternoons, making the city a delight the whole day. One of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Kashi or Varanasi, is known for its sacred ghats along the Ganges River. The weather during March and early April remains relatively comfortable, making it easier to explore historic temples and attend the mesmerising evening Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. You can also enjoy the delectable food and early mornings by the ghats, without dripping in sweat.

Ranthambore National Park



Wildlife enthusiasts can plan a trip to Ranthambore National Park during this season. Spring is considered one of the best times to spot animals, especially the majestic Bengal Tiger, as they often come near water sources, making sighting easier. Located near the historic Ranthambore Fort, the park offers thrilling jeep safaris and scenic landscapes dotted with lakes and ancient ruins.



Darjeeling

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, the town offers stunning views of Kanchenjunga on clear spring mornings. Visitors can stroll through tea plantations, explore local markets or enjoy a ride on the historic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly known as the “Toy Train”.

Munnar, Kerala

Another picturesque destination to visit in spring is Munnar. Known for its rolling tea gardens and misty hills, Munnar offers cool and refreshing weather during March and April. Nature lovers can visit Eravikulam National Park, which is home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr. The region’s scenic viewpoints, waterfalls and trekking trails make it an ideal destination for a peaceful escape.



Sikkim

Another spring favourite is Sikkim, where the mountains burst into colour as rhododendrons and alpine flowers bloom. Destinations like Gangtok and Yumthang Valley offer breathtaking landscapes and a refreshing mountain climate.

Manipur

Another northeastern gem, Manipur, offers a unique spring travel experience. The state is known for its lush greenery, vibrant culture and scenic beauty. One of its biggest attractions is Loktak Lake, famous for its floating islands known as phumdis. Visitors can also explore the nearby Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world’s only floating national park and home to the endangered Sangai.

Rishikesh

