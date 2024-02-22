Planning A Trip To Goa? Explore The Off-Beat Path With These Unconventional Activities

Advertisement

The party capital of India is renowned for its stunning coastline and vibrant beach culture and boasts some of the most picturesque and must-visit beaches. However, what most people forget is that there are two sides to Goa - the party side and then the serene side. Apart from this, Goa offers some of the most offbeat activities. Tourists are now swarming Goa, not just for the beaches but also to explore the offbeat path.

File photo of Goa | Image: Unsplash

A delightful blend of gastronomic wonders and sightseeing adventures, Goa is full of surprises. If you are someone who is willing to take this offbeat path and explore the unexplored, here is what you can do.

Pequeno island

Just a short jaunt from Baina Beach lies the serene Pequeno Island, affectionately known as Bat Island. Picture-perfect vistas await, with rocky outcrops and powdery sands framing crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life. Dive in for thrilling water sports or simply soak in the tranquility with friends and family. Post a day of adventure, you all can gather 'round a beachside bonfire for some laid-back tunes and stories under the stars at this wonder.

Dolphin spotting at Bogmalo beach

You can also sink your toes into the soft sands of Bogmalo Beach, where azure waters meet pristine, white-sand shores. But keep your eyes peeled for playful dolphins dancing in the surf as well, a sight best enjoyed during the tranquil early morning or at dusk. With plenty of cozy shacks offering local delicacies and convenient access from Dabolim airport, Bogmalo Beach is a must-visit for beach lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

File photo of Goa | Image: Unsplash

Kayaking

Immerse yourself in Goa's natural beauty with Goa Kayaking's daily expeditions. Glide along tranquil rivers, explore winding backwaters, and navigate lush mangroves, all while soaking in breathtaking views of Goa's coastal landscapes. Whether you're a seasoned paddler or a first-time kayaker, these guided tours offer a unique perspective of Goa's scenic wonders, punctuated by refreshing stops at fishing villages, secluded coves and sandy beaches.

Embark on a nature walk

Explore the serene side of Panjim through enchanting nature walks that unveil the city's hidden gems. These walking tours guide you through lush green landscapes, historical neighborhoods, and tranquil riverfronts, providing a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. Discover the vibrant flora and fauna, witness the charming architecture, and immerse yourself in the soothing ambiance of this coastal paradise. Panjim's walking tours promise an immersive experience, allowing you to connect with the city at a leisurely pace while indulging in the refreshing beauty that surrounds you.

Panjim river cruise

Embark on a scenic journey along the Mandovi River by immersing yourself in the stunning Goa scenery with the Panjim River Cruise. Opt for the sunset cruise for a breath-taking horizon view and unforgettable memories. What’s more, it is filled with entertainment – from live music to captivating dance performances by talented artists and delectable food and of course, refreshing drinks.

With inputs from IANS