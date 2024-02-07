English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Explore Lakshadweep: Follow This Step-by-step Guide To Obtain The Permit

This step-by-step guide for permit is a must for everyone who is planning to visit Lakshadweep in the coming months.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Explore Lakshadweep: Step-by-step guide to obtain the permit
Explore Lakshadweep: Step-by-step guide to obtain the permit | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
In a bid to push domestic tourism, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced development projects for Lakshadweep during the interim budget being presented on Thursday, February 1. For the unversed, Lakshadweep is a tropical archipelago nestled in the Arabian Sea. It includes 36 emerald islands scattered in the sea.

If you are someone who is planning a trip to Lakshadweep, you should know everything about the permit that you need to enter this island. 

Lakshadweep Islands | Image: Unsplash 

Who needs a permit to enter Lakshadweep?

Every person who is not a native Lakshadweep resident needs this permit. This is for both Indian citizens and foreign tourists. 

How can you apply for the permit?

There are two ways to apply for the permit: Online and offline. Below are the details. 

  • Online: All you need to do is head to the ePermit portal and create an account (https://epermit.utl.gov.in/pages/signup). Fill the form with your details. Pick your island and travel details. Upload all the required documents and pay the fees. Your permit will be emailed to you 15 days before the trip.
  • Offline: Download the application form from the Lakshadweep Administration website (http://www.lakshadweeptourism.com/contact.html). You can also get it from the District Collector's office in Kavaratti. Fill the forms thoroughly, attach the documents. Once everything is done, submit them to the collector's office. 

The offline process takes longer than the online process so make sure you choose your dates accordingly. 

Lakshadweep Islands | Image: Unsplash 

All about the fees and its validity

The application fee to obtain the permit is 50 rupees for each applicant. However, the heritage fee is 100 rupees for children aged between 12 and 18. For adults, the heritage fee is 200 rupees. Permit fees vary depending on your nationality and length of stay. You can check the ePermit website for current rates. These permits are valid for 30 days. Extensions are possible under special circumstances.

Meanwhile, online travel company MakeMyTrip, on Monday, claimed that their platform witnessed a massive 3400% surge in the searches for Lakshadweep after PM Modi's recent visit to the union territory.

MakeMyTrip took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "NewsFlash: We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM’s visit." 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

