Planning to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Here's an ultimate guide to explore the city

The grand temple in Ayodhya, in the place where Lord Ram was born - the Ram Janmabhoomi will be inaugurated on 22nd January and devotees from around the world are already planning to visit the holy city. The temple-themed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi today, as the city of Ayodhya gets ready to host thousands of people in the coming months. If it is in your wish list to visit Ayodhya, here are things that you can do in the city during your stay, other than visiting the Ram Mandir.

Hanuman Gadi

Visiting Ramlala’s birthplace also means paying your respects to his biggest devotee. Pray to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Gadi, a temple that is not only a place of worship but also provides a beautiful view of Ayodhya, making it a serene and picturesque spot. It is said that Lord Ram will fulfill your wishes only if you visit this temple first.

Hanuman Gadi | Image: UP Tourism

Kale Ram temple and Kanak bhawan

Visit the Kale Ram Temple, known for its unique black idol of Lord Rama. The temple's architecture and serene surroundings make it a peaceful retreat for devotees. You can also explore Kanak Bhawan, a revered temple dedicated to Lord Rama and Mata Sita. Legend has it that the temple was a gift from Queen Kaikeyi to Sita during their wedding, making it a site of historical and religious importance.

Kanak Bhawan | Image: UP Tourism

Art and handicrafts

Bring back a piece of history and culture by exploring the rich art and handicrafts of Ayodhya. From intricate woodwork to beautiful paintings, local artisans showcase their talents in the markets. Don't forget to pick up souvenirs that capture the essence of the city and remind you of your visit.

Saryu river aarti

Experience the mesmerising Saryu aarti in the evening. The ghats along the river come alive with the flickering flames of oil lamps, creating a serene and spiritually uplifting atmosphere. Witnessing the aarti will help you find inner peace.

Foods to explore in the city

From the delicious and refreshing lassi to the popular peda and ‘chatpata’ street chaat, the food in Ayodhya will satisfy your stomach and heart. For breakfast, have some delicious kachori-sabji and finish your meal with sweet jalebi-kachori.

How to reach Ayodhya?

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

After the inauguration of the new International Airport, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the city is now well connected to most of the major airports. the flight operations will begin from 10 January onwards. If you are opting for railways, the newly redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway, inaugurated the PM Modi has world-class facilities and great connectivity to all major cities of India. Buses to Ayodhya are also available 24 hours a day from every city in Uttar Pradesh as well as the National capital Delhi.