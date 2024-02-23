Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is now offering 96-hours free visa to Indians. Addressing visa facilitation in a conversation with news agency ANI, Alhasan Aldabbagh, President - Asia Pacific, Saudi Tourism Authority, mentioned, "Recognising India's importance, we have streamlined access to Saudi. With 10 VFS offices in India, we plan to expand further this year. We've introduced a stopover program, offering a 96-hour free visa for those travelling through Saudi Airlines or Flynas (a private Saudi low-cost airline). Additionally, individuals holding a US, UK, or Schengen visa are eligible for e-Visa or visa on arrival."

So, if you thinking of making Saudi your next travel destination, here are must-visit places you should add to your bucket list.

File photo of Saudi Arabia | Unsplash

Al-Ula

Located in the northwestern region of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ula is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and ancient archaeological wonders. Explore the enigmatic rock formations of Madain Saleh, an ancient Nabatean city reminiscent of Petra in Jordan, and marvel at the intricately carved tombs and towering sandstone cliffs that dot the landscape.

Edge of the World (Jebel Fihrayn)

Go on a thrilling adventure to the Edge of the World, a dramatic escarpment located just outside Riyadh. Perched on the edge of a sheer cliff, this awe-inspiring natural wonder offers panoramic views of the surrounding desert landscape, making it a popular destination for hiking, photography, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Riyadh

File photo of Riyadh | Unsplash

The breathtaking capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, is a metropolis where tradition meets modernity. Explore the historic Al-Masmak Fortress, stroll through the bustling markets of the Diriyah district, and marvel at the futuristic architecture of the King Abdullah Financial District. Don't miss the stunning views from the iconic Kingdom Centre Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the city.

Al-Diriyah

Step back in time and explore the historic district of Al-Diriyah, the birthplace of the Saudi royal family and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Wander through the narrow alleyways of the old town, visit the restored mud-brick palaces and forts, and learn about the rich history and cultural heritage of the Kingdom.

Jeddah

Located on the Red Sea coast, Jeddah is a vibrant port city known for its stunning waterfront promenade, vibrant souks, and eclectic mix of cultures. Explore the historic Al-Balad district, home to beautifully preserved coral stone buildings and traditional merchant houses, and wander through the bustling markets of the Al-Naseef district, where you can shop for everything from spices and textiles to gold and jewellery.