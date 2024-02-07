Advertisement

Bengaluru is as infamous for its traffic as it is famous for being the IT capital of India and its pleasant weather. Whether you are driving, sitting in a crowded bus or feeling stuck in a cab, traffic jams can really test your patience. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is planning to bring back double-decker buses and the selected routes are - Majestic (Kempegowda bus station) to Shivajinagar, Majestic to Attibele, and Vijayanagar to Kalasipalya. Although it will be a blessing to people on these routes, there are hundreds who will still have to deal with traffic. Here are eight things you can do when stuck in traffic:

Listen to podcasts or audiobooks

Take advantage of the downtime by listening to podcasts or audiobooks. Choose topics that interest you, whether it's self-improvement, entertainment, or educational content. It's a great way to stay entertained and learn something new while waiting for traffic to clear.

Catch up on phone calls

Use hands-free technology to catch up on phone calls with friends, family, or colleagues. Whether it's checking in with loved ones, returning business calls, or scheduling appointments, you can make productive use of your time while stuck in traffic.

Practice meditation

Turn your car into a sanctuary of peace and tranquillity by practising mindfulness or meditation. Use deep breathing exercises to stay calm and centred amidst the chaos of traffic. It's a great way to reduce stress and promote mental well-being.

Plan your day or week

Do you feel getting stuck in traffic everyday before driving to work costs you a lot of time and energy? Use the time in traffic to plan your day or week ahead. Make to-do lists, set goals, or prioritise tasks for the day. Visualise your schedule and mentally prepare for upcoming meetings, appointments, or deadlines. By organising your thoughts and plans, you'll feel more focused and prepared when you reach your destination.

Stay hydrated and snack smart

Keep a bottle of water and healthy snacks like granola pars handy to stay hydrated and nourished while stuck in traffic. Avoid sugary drinks and junk food, opting instead for nutritious snacks like nuts, fruit, or granola bars. Staying hydrated and fueling your body with wholesome foods will help keep your energy levels up and your mood positive. If you have skipped breakfast, this is the time to catch up with your early morning nutrition.

Listen to music or create playlists

Create a curated playlist of your favourite songs or discover new music to listen to while stuck in traffic. Music has the power to uplift your mood and make the time pass more quickly. Sing along, dance in your seat, or simply enjoy the rhythm and melody as you wait for traffic to move.