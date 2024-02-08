Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

January 13th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

These Breathtaking Indian Lakes Will Make For A Perfect Picnic Spot

There are many lakes in India that offer a perfect escape for those looking for a tranquil environment and a deep connection with nature.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
File photo of Dal lake
File photo of Dal lake | Image:Unsplash
A lakeside picnic is a great way to spend quality time with your family. Packing sandwiches, playing cards or badminton and cricket, grooving to music, and sharing hearty laughter - there are many lakes in India that can be the perfect background to these moments. Here are some Indian lakes that could be your next delightful picnic destination.

Dal Lake, Jammu and Kashmir

Surrounded by the picturesque Himalayas, Dal Lake in Srinagar is a jewel in the crown of Jammu and Kashmir. Shikara rides on the lake, the iconic houseboats, and the floating gardens add to the charm of the lake. Picnicking on the shores of Dal Lake or in the houseboats offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding mountains.

File photo of Dal Lake | Image: Unsplash

Pushkar Lake, Rajasthan

Located in the heart of the holy town of Pushkar, this sacred lake is surrounded by ghats and temples. With its spiritual significance and the vibrant local market, Pushkar Lake is an ideal spot for a cultural picnic experience. Enjoy the serene surroundings and the colorful ambiance of this Rajasthan gem.

Fatehsagar Lake, Udaipur

In the "City of Lakes," Fatehsagar Lake stands out for its breathtaking beauty. Surrounded by hills and dotted with islands, the lake is a perfect spot for a leisurely picnic. Boating options and the view of Udaipur's cityscape add to the charm of this serene location.

Pangong Lake, Ladakh

Famous for its ever-changing hues, Pangong Lake in Ladakh is a high-altitude lake set against the backdrop of majestic mountains. A picnic on the shores of Pangong offers a surreal experience, with the clear blue waters reflecting the pristine beauty of the Himalayas.

File photo of Pangong lake in Ladakh | Image: Unsplash

Vembanad Lake, Kerala

As the longest lake in India, Vembanad Lake in Kerala offers a unique setting for a picnic amid the tranquility of backwaters. Lush greenery, coconut groves, and traditional houseboats contribute to the serene ambiance. Consider a houseboat picnic for an unforgettable experience.

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya

Surrounded by hills and pine forests, Umiam Lake, also known as Barapani Lake, is a man-made reservoir in Meghalaya. The cool climate and lush greenery make it an inviting picnic spot. Boating facilities and the scenic Umiam Bridge add to the overall charm.

January 13th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

