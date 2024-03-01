Advertisement

India is the land of villages. The scenic beauty and peaceful surroundings of rural India is unmatched. If you want to bask in the glory of the beautiful Indian rural charm and enjoy the calm life of the countryside, here are 5 villages you must visit.

Majuli, Assam

Majuli, located in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, is the world's largest river island and a haven for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts. Renowned for its vibrant festivals, traditional arts, and serene landscapes, Majuli offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in Assamese culture while exploring its lush greenery, quaint villages, and scenic river views.

Khimsar, Rajasthan

Nestled amidst the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, Khimsar is a charming village known for its majestic Khimsar Fort and sand dunes that stretch as far as the eye can see. Visitors can experience the rustic charm of rural Rajasthan by exploring the village's narrow lanes, interacting with locals, and indulging in traditional Rajasthani cuisine and hospitality.

Landour, Uttarakhand

Perched atop the hills of Uttarakhand, Landour is a quaint hill station known for its colonial-era charm, scenic vistas, and tranquil atmosphere. Visitors can wander through its winding lanes lined with colonial-era cottages, visit historic landmarks like the Landour Clock Tower and St. Paul's Church, and enjoy panoramic views of the Himalayas.

Poovar, Kerala

Located along the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, Poovar is a hidden gem known for its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and serene backwaters. Visitors can experience the laid-back village life by taking boat rides through the backwaters, exploring traditional fishing villages, and indulging in Ayurvedic treatments and wellness therapies.

Ziro Village, Arunachal Pradesh

Surrounded by rolling hills and rice paddies, Ziro Village in Arunachal Pradesh is a picturesque destination known for its scenic beauty and vibrant tribal culture. Visitors can explore the village's traditional bamboo houses, interact with the Apatani tribe known for their unique facial tattoos and sustainable farming practices, and hike through the lush valleys of the Ziro Valley.