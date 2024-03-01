Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:11 IST

These Must-visit Villages In India Will Give You A Glimpse Of Rural Charm

If you want a break from the busy and bustling city life, plan your next vacation to a serene village in India.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Indian Villages To Visit
Indian Villages To Visit | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India is the land of villages. The scenic beauty and peaceful surroundings of rural India is unmatched. If you want to bask in the glory of the beautiful Indian rural charm and enjoy the calm life of the countryside, here are 5 villages you must visit.

Majuli, Assam

Indian Villages To Visit | Reperesentative image: Unsplash

Majuli, located in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, is the world's largest river island and a haven for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts. Renowned for its vibrant festivals, traditional arts, and serene landscapes, Majuli offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in Assamese culture while exploring its lush greenery, quaint villages, and scenic river views.

Khimsar, Rajasthan

Nestled amidst the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, Khimsar is a charming village known for its majestic Khimsar Fort and sand dunes that stretch as far as the eye can see. Visitors can experience the rustic charm of rural Rajasthan by exploring the village's narrow lanes, interacting with locals, and indulging in traditional Rajasthani cuisine and hospitality.

Landour, Uttarakhand

Perched atop the hills of Uttarakhand, Landour is a quaint hill station known for its colonial-era charm, scenic vistas, and tranquil atmosphere. Visitors can wander through its winding lanes lined with colonial-era cottages, visit historic landmarks like the Landour Clock Tower and St. Paul's Church, and enjoy panoramic views of the Himalayas.

Indian Villages To Visit | Image: Unsplash

Poovar, Kerala

Located along the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, Poovar is a hidden gem known for its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and serene backwaters. Visitors can experience the laid-back village life by taking boat rides through the backwaters, exploring traditional fishing villages, and indulging in Ayurvedic treatments and wellness therapies.

Ziro Village, Arunachal Pradesh

Surrounded by rolling hills and rice paddies, Ziro Village in Arunachal Pradesh is a picturesque destination known for its scenic beauty and vibrant tribal culture. Visitors can explore the village's traditional bamboo houses, interact with the Apatani tribe known for their unique facial tattoos and sustainable farming practices, and hike through the lush valleys of the Ziro Valley.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Pehle Bharat Ghumo

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

5 minutes ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

6 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

7 minutes ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

8 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

8 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

9 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Defence Ministry's critical acquistions push to Aatmnirbharta

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Indian Musician Shot Dead Outside Alabama Gurdwara

    World7 minutes ago

  3. Why are customers complaining about ride-hailing apps?

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Legacy Eateries In Old Delhi You Must Visit For Lip-Smacking Food

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad: IAF Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo