This Place Sees Northern Lights 300 Days A Year; Deets Inside

Advertisement

the polar regions with stunning hues of green, pink, purple, and blue. This mesmerising phenomenon is caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth's magnetic field. The best time to witness the Northern Lights is during the winter months, starting from late September to early April. The equinoxes, however, in March and September are known for increased auroral activity. Locations closer to the magnetic poles, such as Scandinavia, Iceland, Alaska, Canada, and Russia, offer prime viewing opportunities.

File photo of Northern Lights | Image: Unsplash

However, what if we tell you that there is one place that sees Northern Lights 300 days in a year. Yes, you read that right. Let’s find out more about it.

Advertisement

THIS Canadian town sees Northern Lights for over 300 nights a year

Churchill, in Canada, sees more than 300 nights of aurora activity on an average, throughout the year, reported by Manitoba's tourism website. Churchill is located at the heart of the Auroral Oval, which makes it an ideal location for viewing Northern Lights. This place is not only known for its Northern Lights but many more things.

Advertisement

Also called the ‘polar bear capital of the world,’ you can spot these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. If you are lucky, you can also spot beluga whales.

File photo of Northern Lights | Image: Unsplash

Why is 2024 the best time time to witness the Aurora Borealis

The sun, which happens to be our nearest star, follows a cyclical pattern of activity known as the solar cycle. This phenomenon spans approximately 11 years and it plays a crucial role in the formation of these northern lights. The year 2024 is shaping up to be an exceptional moment in this cycle. In 2024, it is expected to reach the maximum of the current solar cycle. Meaning, the solar activity will be at its highest point which will create the most spectacular and visible northern lights from most regions of the earth.