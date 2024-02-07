Advertisement

In 2024, the auspicious Hindu festival of Vasant Panchami is being observed on February 14. The day is celebrated across India by worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Devotees across India celebrate this occasion with extreme enthusiasm and seek blessings for knowledge, wisdom, and well-being.

Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, Vasant Panchami holds cultural and spiritual significance. Devotees often visit specific temples to enhance their spiritual experience and here are some popular Saraswati temples to consider during this festival:

Saraswati Temple, Basar, Telangana

Situated in the serene landscapes of Telangana’s Basar, this temple is located on the banks of River Godavari and offers tranquillity and spiritual enrichment for devotees seeking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

Sharada Peeth, Jammu and Kashmir

Despite geopolitical challenges, the Sharada Peeth in the Neelum Valley of Pakistan-administered Kashmir holds immense historical and religious significance. Devotees visit here especially during Vasant Panchami to offer prayers and seek wisdom.

Koothanur Saraswathi Temple, Tamil Nadu

Renowned for its cultural significance, this temple in Nagapattinam district attracts artists and students during Vasant Panchami who seek blessings amidst its unique architecture.

Saraswati Temple, Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh

Situated in the Himalayas, this temple in Narkanda provides a peaceful setting for worship during Vasant Panchami.

Kollur Mookambika Temple, Karnataka

While primarily dedicated to Goddess Mookambika, this temple features a shrine for Goddess Saraswati. Devotees flock to seek blessings for academic excellence during the vibrant festivities of Vasant Panchami.

Wargal Saraswathi Temple, Telangana

Celebrated for its architectural splendour and spiritual significance, this temple in Wargal village attracts devotees during Vasant Panchami who participate in special pujas and immerse themselves in the divine aura.

Kshir Bhawani Temple, Jammu and Kashmir

Located in Tullamulla, this temple stands out with its sacred spring. Devotees gather during Vasant Panchami and seek blessings for wisdom and knowledge while believing that the colour of the spring's water changes based on upcoming events.