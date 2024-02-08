Visiting Ayodhya? Explore these ghats for a memorable experience

Advertisement

Situated along the serene banks of the sacred Sarayu River, Ayodhya is all set to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama with the consecration of Ram Mandir on January 22. The city is set to host a sea of devotees from across the world starting in the next few weeks.

Ghats to explore in Ayodhya

Ayodhya holds a rich cultural and historical significance and offers a unique blend of devotion and architectural marvels along its ghats.

A representational image of ghats in Ayodhya | Image: srjbtkshetra

Saryu ghat

This is one of the most revered ghats where devotees gather for ritualistic dips and prayers. The ghat holds immense religious importance and is believed to be the spot where Lord Rama took his Jal Samadhi, a symbolic immersion in the holy waters.

Hanuman ghat

Named after the devoted follower of Lord Rama, this is another prominent ghat to explore. Adorned with sculptures depicting scenes from the Ramayana, this ghat provides a serene setting for meditation and reflection. Visit the Hanuman Garhi Temple situated nearby to feel the spiritual aura of the ghat.

A representational image of ghats in Ayodhya | Image: Unsplash

Guptar ghat

This ghat holds historical significance as it is believed to be the spot where Lord Rama performed the last rites for King Dasharatha. Pilgrims pay their respects here and engage in rituals honouring their ancestors.

Triveni Sangam ghat

This is the ghat where the Sarayu, Ganga, and Yamuna rivers converge establishing a symbol of unity and purity. Devotees believe that taking a dip at this confluence cleanses the soul.

Lakshman ghat

Ayodhya's ghats not only cater to spiritual seekers but also entice history enthusiasts. The Lakshman Ghat, associated with Lord Rama's brother Lakshman, is a testament to the city's ancient tales. The ghat features breathtaking carvings and sculptures while capturing the essence of Ayodhya's cultural heritage.

A representational image of ghats in Ayodhya | Image: Unsplash

As Ayodhya will soon celebrate Lord Rama’s homecoming, all these ghats stand as silent witnesses to the city's timeless charm and devotion.