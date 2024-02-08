Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:32 IST
Visiting Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Summit? How to reach, top things to do - A complete guide
Are you traveling to Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Summit? We have a complete guide about top things to do and places to reach.
- Travel
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held in Gandhinagar. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'. As per the details shared by the Gujarat government, the event will be attended by over 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries. A total of 33 countries are participating as partners while around 100 countries are participating as visiting trade shows.
If you are visiting Gandhinagar to attend the event, here is a complete itinerary for you to follow.
Advertisement
How to reach Gandhinagar
By Airways: The nearest airport to Gandhinagar is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport is well-connected with all the major cities in the country, including, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, and more.
Advertisement
By Railways: Ahmedabad Railway station is the closest to Gandhinagar. It is located at a distance of 26 Kms and is connected to all major states in the country.
By Roadways: Most roads that connect you to Gandhinagar are in a good condition. The city has a strong road network with major cities like Ahmedabad, Anand, Godhra, Kalol, Vadodara and Rajkot within Gujarat.
Advertisement
Gandhinagar is connected to Mumbai, Surat and Navi Mumbai through National Highway 8A and cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Delhi and Chandigarh through National Highway 8C.
Best places to visit
Adalaj stepwell
Adalaj stepwell has been built with the purpose of curbing the water crisis in and around Adalaj Village. The stepwell is located at a distance of 3 to 4 kilometers to the south-west of Gandhinagar. This place also has a historical significance. The Adalaj stepwell was built in 1498 and the architecture comes as a testament of the intelligence of the architects even at that time.
Advertisement
Sarita udyan
Sarita udyan is very popular among locals and happens to be a very scenic picnic spot. It is located adjacent to a deer park, which is another must visit location.
Advertisement
Akshardham temple
The Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar is one of the biggest temples in India. It is situated at the center of the 23-acre complex, which is built from 6,000 metric tons of pink sandstone from Rajasthan.
Advertisement
Dandi kutir museum
For all the history geeks, this is your place to be. This museum is solely devoted to the struggle of Mahatma Gandhi in the Indian nationalist movement.
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.