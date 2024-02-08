Advertisement

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held in Gandhinagar. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'. As per the details shared by the Gujarat government, the event will be attended by over 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries. A total of 33 countries are participating as partners while around 100 countries are participating as visiting trade shows.

If you are visiting Gandhinagar to attend the event, here is a complete itinerary for you to follow.

Advertisement

How to reach Gandhinagar

By Airways: The nearest airport to Gandhinagar is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport is well-connected with all the major cities in the country, including, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, and more.

Advertisement

By Railways: Ahmedabad Railway station is the closest to Gandhinagar. It is located at a distance of 26 Kms and is connected to all major states in the country.

By Roadways: Most roads that connect you to Gandhinagar are in a good condition. The city has a strong road network with major cities like Ahmedabad, Anand, Godhra, Kalol, Vadodara and Rajkot within Gujarat.

Advertisement

Gandhinagar is connected to Mumbai, Surat and Navi Mumbai through National Highway 8A and cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Delhi and Chandigarh through National Highway 8C.

Best places to visit

Adalaj stepwell

Adalaj stepwell has been built with the purpose of curbing the water crisis in and around Adalaj Village. The stepwell is located at a distance of 3 to 4 kilometers to the south-west of Gandhinagar. This place also has a historical significance. The Adalaj stepwell was built in 1498 and the architecture comes as a testament of the intelligence of the architects even at that time.

Advertisement

File photo of Adalaj stepwell | Image: Unsplash

Sarita udyan

Sarita udyan is very popular among locals and happens to be a very scenic picnic spot. It is located adjacent to a deer park, which is another must visit location.

Advertisement

Akshardham temple

The Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar is one of the biggest temples in India. It is situated at the center of the 23-acre complex, which is built from 6,000 metric tons of pink sandstone from Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Representational iamge of Akshardham temple | Image: Pexels

Dandi kutir museum

For all the history geeks, this is your place to be. This museum is solely devoted to the struggle of Mahatma Gandhi in the Indian nationalist movement.