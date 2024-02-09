English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Visiting India For The First Time? Here Are Essential Travel Tips To Make Your Trip Smooth

Visiting India for the first time is a truly unforgettable experience, filled with opportunities for adventure, exploration, and cultural immersion.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tips To Travel To India
Tips To Travel To India | Image:Unsplash
India is known for welcoming people with open arms. We Indians firmly believe in the saying, “Atithi Devo Bhava” and that is why, tourists who visit India are always fascinated by the beauty and hospitality of our country. If you are planning on visiting India for the first time, here are some travel tips that will make sure you have the best trip ever.

Research and plan ahead

Before starting your journey to India, take the time to research the destinations you plan to visit, as well as local customs, traditions, and cultural norms. India is vast and diverse, so having a rough itinerary will help you make the most of your time and ensure you don't miss out on must-see attractions.

Pack wisely

India experiences a range of climates, from hot and humid in the south to cold and snowy in the north. Depending on the time of year and the regions you plan to visit, pack accordingly, including lightweight clothing for hot weather, layers for cooler evenings, comfortable walking shoes, and any necessary medications or toiletries.

Stay healthy and hydrated

Staying hydrated is crucial, especially in India's warm climate. Bottled mineral water is easily available and other great options include tender coconut water, fresh fruit juice and chhach or buttermilk. 

Embrace local culture

Travelling in India is the most fun if you embrace and respect the country’s culture beyond the stereotypes. Learning a few commonly used Hindi words always comes in handy. Indian cuisine varies from North to South and East to West, so while you try out new foods, prioritise your health as most cities in India offer a variety of cuisines that would match your taste. It is important to stay fit and healthy to be able to explore India and stay energetic throughout the trip.

Stay connected

Ensure you have access to communication tools such as a mobile phone with a local SIM card or international roaming, as well as reliable internet connectivity. This will allow you to stay in touch with loved ones, access maps and directions, and stay informed about any travel advisories or updates. Reky on Google Maps but the streets of India are best known by locals, so do not hesitate to ask for help.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

