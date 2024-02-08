English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Why 2024 Is The Best Year To Witness Northern Lights - Understanding The Scientific Reason

It is being said that the year 2024 is the best time to witness the Northern Lights. Read this to find out why.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Why 2024 Is The Best Year To Witness Northern Lights
Why 2024 Is The Best Year To Witness Northern Lights | Image:Unsplash
The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a natural light display that graces the polar regions with stunning hues of green, pink, purple, and blue. This mesmerising phenomenon is caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth's magnetic field. The best time to witness the Northern Lights is during the winter months, starting from late September to early April. 

The equinoxes in March and September are known for increased auroral activity. Locations closer to the magnetic poles, such as Scandinavia, Iceland, Alaska, Canada, and Russia, offer prime viewing opportunities.

However, it is being said that the year 2024 is the best time to witness this exceptional phenomenon. Let’s dive into details and know why. 

File photo of Northern Lights | Image: Unsplash 

Why is 2024 the best time time to witness the Aurora Borealis 

The sun, which happens to be our nearest star, follows a cyclical pattern of activity known as the solar cycle. This phenomenon spans approximately 11 years and it plays a crucial role in the formation of these northern lights. The year 2024 is shaping up to be an exceptional moment in this cycle. In 2024, it is expected to reach the maximum of the current solar cycle. Meaning, the solar activity will be at its highest point which will create the most spectacular and visible northern lights from most regions of the earth. 

File photo of Northern Lights | Image: Unsplash 

During normal times, there are multiple reasons that affect the visibility of The Northern Lights

Solar activity - The intensity of the Northern Lights is influenced by solar activity. Solar flares and sunspots increase the likelihood of a clear display. Check solar activity forecasts for optimal planning.

Dark skies - Dark, clear skies away from city lights provide the best conditions for viewing the Northern Lights. Remote locations and sparsely populated areas offer optimal visibility.

Seeing the Northern lights is on the bucket list of thousands of travel enthusiasts around the world. However, make sure you chalk out the final plan wisely.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

