Published Mar 22, 2024 at 11:34 PM IST
AAP Vs. BJP: Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Triggers War Of Words
The ED has been granted 6 days of custody of Delhi Chief Minister to interrogate him in the contentious Excise Policy Case. The order comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody after a raid at his residence. After the court order, Delhi Minister Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party called Kejriwal's arrest a political motivated move, Union Minister from the ruling BJP presented facts from the hearing.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:34 IST
