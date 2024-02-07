Videos
Published Jan 22, 2024 at 9:25 AM IST
All 11 Convicts In The Bilkis Bano Case Have Surrendered In Gujarat
After being remanded back into custody by the Supreme Court, all 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have surrendered at the Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.
