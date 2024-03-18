Videos
Published Mar 18, 2024 at 4:29 PM IST
Building Collapses In Kolkata Killing 2, CM Mamata Announces Ex-Gratia
In a major tragedy, a building collapsed in Kolkata leaving 2 dead and several injured. Many people are feared trapped in the building with around 13 already being rescued. A search operation is still underway. CM Mamata Banerjee has also announced for compensations to the victims and their families. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the building was illegally constructed.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:29 IST
