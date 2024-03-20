Videos
Published Mar 20, 2024 at 4:44 PM IST
BREAKING: Congress Loses Another MLA Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls In Odisha,
Odisha Congress MLA Mohan Panigrahi resigns from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. As per reports, he has resigned from all positions of the party.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 16:44 IST
