Videos
Published Jan 29, 2024 at 12:18 AM IST
Interim Budget 2024 | Explained
The Finance Minister is all set to present her sixth Budget in a row on February 1, 2024. Since it is the general elections year, the outgoing government i.e. the BJP, will be allowed only to present an Interim Budget or a Vote-on-account instead of a regular full Budget. Watch this video to find about how an Interim Budget is different from an Union Budget.
The Finance Minister is all set to present her sixth Budget in a row on February 1, 2024. Since it is the general elections year, the outgoing government i.e. the BJP, will be allowed only to present an Interim Budget or a Vote-on-account instead of a regular full Budget. Watch this video to find about how an Interim Budget is different from an Union Budget.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.