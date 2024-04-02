Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures

Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor's India unit reported higher car sales in March and ended fiscal 2024 with record sales figures, monthly data from the automakers showed on Monday. Each month, automobile makers release wholesale numbers, or vehicle sales to dealers. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, and Ola Electric also reported monthly sales data. The numbers are seen as a key indicator of private consumption in the country. The auto sector carries more than 50% weightage in calculating the country's economic growth.