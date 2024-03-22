×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 22, 2024 at 9:22 PM IST

Biggest Social Media IPOs

Explore the biggest social media IPOs of the past 15 years, from Meta Platforms to Match Group, and their impact on the stock market, with shares surging and declining, reshaping the social media landscape.
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Biggest Social Media IPOs

Videos2 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Biggest Social Media IPOs

Biggest Social Media IPOs

2 hours ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

2 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend

5 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal and anna hazare

Anna Hazare On Kejriwal

5 hours ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Review

5 hours ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal

Political Row Escalates

6 hours ago
US Stands With India Over Arunachal Pradesh Claims

China Miffed As US Object

6 hours ago
Apple's rush to the top

Apple's rush to the top

6 hours ago
social media influencers

Online betting

8 hours ago
Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

11 hours ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

Tamilisai Soundararajan

12 hours ago
PM Modi Bhutan Visit

PM Modi In Bhutan

12 hours ago
High Drama Unfolds Outside Kejriwal's Residence

High Drama Unfolds

14 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Kejriwal Arrested

a day ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

kejriwal taken to ED HQ

a day ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

MS Dhoni steps down

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Biggest Social Media IPOs
Biggest Social Media IPOs
Videos2 hours ago
UNGA Resolution on AI
UNGA Resolution on AI
Videos2 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested
Arvind Kejriwal To Spend The Night In Custody; Hearing On Friday
Videos5 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Biggest Social Media IPOs
01:56
Biggest Social Media IPOs
Videos2 hours ago
UNGA Resolution on AI
01:10
UNGA Resolution on AI
Videos2 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested
52:08
Arvind Kejriwal To Spend The Night In Custody; Hearing On Friday
Videos5 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal and anna hazare
03:00
Why Anna Hazare Had Advised Arvind Kejriwal To 'Stay Away From...'
Videos5 hours ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan
05:28
Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Sinks Film About Freedom Struggle
Videos5 hours ago
INDI Alliance Supports Kejriwal
15:02
Political Row Escalates Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest In Delhi
Videos6 hours ago
US Stands With India Over Arunachal Pradesh Claims
03:32
China Miffed As US Objects To Beijing’s Claims Over Arunachal Pradesh |
Videos6 hours ago
Apple's rush to the top
03:07
Apple's rush to the top
Videos6 hours ago
social media influencers
03:26
Social media influencers can't promote online betting
Videos8 hours ago
Delhi Liquor Policy Case
04:29
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By Enforcement Directorate
Videos11 hours ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod
04:46
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Modi’s Connection With People Of TN
Videos12 hours ago
PM Modi Bhutan Visit
03:21
Watch: Bhutan Gives A Grand Red Carpet Welcome To Prime Minister Modi
Videos12 hours ago
High Drama Unfolds Outside Kejriwal's Residence
01:00:30
High Drama Unfolds Outside Kejriwal's Residence As ED Arrests Him
Videos14 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
03:41
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED In Liquorgate
Videosa day ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
05:14
Kejriwal Taken to ED Office From His Residence After Being Arrested
Videosa day ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad
01:44
MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad named his successor
Videosa day ago
bjp Third List
03:05
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Third List
Videosa day ago
ISRAEL RAFAH OP
05:33
Why Is Israel Bent On Launching An Offensive The World Is Against?
Videosa day ago
Postal Ballot Voting
05:32
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not In Your Constituency To Vote?
Videosa day ago
EV incentives for 'Make in India'
01:48
EV incentives for 'Make in India'
Videosa day ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
03:00
Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Involved In Potential Security Breach
Videos2 days ago
Badaun murder
06:42
Victim's Kin Shares Chilling Details Of Badaun Double Murder | Watch
Videos2 days ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP
04:37
UKPNP Spokesperson Criticizes Pakistan For Lack Of Development In PoK
Videos2 days ago
India Russia Ties
03:05
Russian President Vladimir Putin Wishes PM Modi For Successful Elections
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo