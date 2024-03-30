Videos
Published Mar 30, 2024 at 6:43 PM IST
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise
With an increasing number of unscrupulous phone calls being received by mobile phone subscribers, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued an advisory underlining that phone calls are being received where callers identify themselves as government officials, threatening subscribers of mobile disconnections of what they call as "action against misuse". While the DoT advisory has come as a wake-up call for mobile phone subscribers, its cybercrime prevention measures are already operational.
With an increasing number of unscrupulous phone calls being received by mobile phone subscribers, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued an advisory underlining that phone calls are being received where callers identify themselves as government officials, threatening subscribers of mobile disconnections of what they call as "action against misuse". While the DoT advisory has come as a wake-up call for mobile phone subscribers, its cybercrime prevention measures are already operational.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 18:43 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.