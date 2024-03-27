Indian-American Pavan Davuluri has been appointed as the head of Microsoft's Windows and Surface divisions, succeeding Panos Panay. Davuluri's elevation is part of a trend where Indian-origin individuals hold prominent positions in global tech firms. With 23 years of experience at Microsoft, Davuluri has been instrumental in collaborations with Qualcomm and AMD. His appointment marks the reunification of Microsoft's Windows and devices teams. Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experiences and devices, outlined the new Windows organisation, emphasising a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, and experiences. Davuluri's leadership signifies a new chapter in Microsoft's strategy for the AI era.