Videos
Published Mar 22, 2024 at 9:04 PM IST
UNGA Resolution on AI
The UNGA's historic resolution on AI, led by the US, aims to safeguard human rights, privacy, and ethical AI development worldwide. This milestone reflects global concerns over AI's impact on democracy, fraud, and job security. Despite obstacles, the US is committed to regulating AI to protect citizens and national security. International cooperation is essential in addressing AI challenges, as highlighted by recent AI-driven hacking incidents. This resolution sets a precedent for responsible AI development and underscores the need for global collaboration in shaping AI's future.
The UNGA's historic resolution on AI, led by the US, aims to safeguard human rights, privacy, and ethical AI development worldwide. This milestone reflects global concerns over AI's impact on democracy, fraud, and job security. Despite obstacles, the US is committed to regulating AI to protect citizens and national security. International cooperation is essential in addressing AI challenges, as highlighted by recent AI-driven hacking incidents. This resolution sets a precedent for responsible AI development and underscores the need for global collaboration in shaping AI's future.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 21:04 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Apple's rush to the top
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Biggest Social Media IPOs
Videosa few seconds ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.