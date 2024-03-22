The UNGA's historic resolution on AI, led by the US, aims to safeguard human rights, privacy, and ethical AI development worldwide. This milestone reflects global concerns over AI's impact on democracy, fraud, and job security. Despite obstacles, the US is committed to regulating AI to protect citizens and national security. International cooperation is essential in addressing AI challenges, as highlighted by recent AI-driven hacking incidents. This resolution sets a precedent for responsible AI development and underscores the need for global collaboration in shaping AI's future.

