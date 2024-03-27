×

Published Mar 27, 2024 at 5:48 PM IST

US new home sales fall in February

US new home sales fell slightly in February, with January's data revised higher, indicating underlying market strength. Sales slipped 0.3% to 662,000 units, below economists' expectations of 675,000 units. Despite interest rate hikes, the market remains resilient, with builders offering incentives like price cuts. New home sales are a leading indicator of the housing market, and housing completions hit a 17-year high in February, showcasing the sector's strength.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

