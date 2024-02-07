Videos
Published Jan 18, 2024 at 5:08 PM IST
Celebrate Ram Mandir Consecration Like Deepavali: Hema Malini
Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini presented a dance drama based on the Hindu epic Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 22. Vedic rituals for the ceremony began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony, and Malini performed alongside Vishal Nayak, who played Lord Ram.
Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini presented a dance drama based on the Hindu epic Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 22. Vedic rituals for the ceremony began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony, and Malini performed alongside Vishal Nayak, who played Lord Ram.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
Videos11 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.