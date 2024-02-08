Videos
Published Jan 14, 2024 at 2:05 PM IST
Cold Wave Tightens Grip on National Capital
The national capital remains in the clutches of a relentless cold wave, with residents experiencing the added challenge of a thin blanket of fog. The prevailing weather conditions underscore the winter's firm hold, impacting daily life and transportation in the region.
The national capital remains in the clutches of a relentless cold wave, with residents experiencing the added challenge of a thin blanket of fog. The prevailing weather conditions underscore the winter's firm hold, impacting daily life and transportation in the region.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.