Published Mar 12, 2024 at 6:03 PM IST
PM Modi witnesses the Bharat Shakti exercise in Pokhran
The mega 'Bharat Shakti' exercise to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services began in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing range on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande in attendance. The exercise will be held for about 50 minutes. LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, LCH Prachand, mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II and its variants, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka rockets are among the platforms that are being demonstrated at Pokhran, about 100 km from Jaisalmer city.
